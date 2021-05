We knew it was coming. We just didn’t know when or where. The Colonial Pipeline hacking was a scary introduction to ransom attacks. 1. Human nature hasn’t changed much. When the east coast pipeline was shut down for five days due to a cyberattack our neighbors rushed to top off their tanks. We witnessed a panic mentality, even if people didn’t really need extra gallons. Many of us still remember the Arab Oil Embargo of the 70s, when long lines and short tempers were in plentiful supply. Then, as with the Colonial shutdown, we wondered how long it would be before we could “fill’er up” again? Human nature hasn’t changed much in 50 years.