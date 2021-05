Identity theft is running rampant in the 21st century. And it was far more prevalent in 2020 than in 2019, increasing by a jaw-dropping 2,920% annually in comparison, where victims’ information was used to apply for or to receive government benefits including unemployment compensation, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Criminals were working overtime to try to cash in on the federal money being distributed for COVID relief. FTC statistics show 1,387,615 people were victims of identity theft in 2020; as compared to 650,523 in 2019; and 444,344 in 2018.