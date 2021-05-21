newsbreak-logo
Victoria 3 (finally) confirmed by Paradox Interactive

By Stefan L
TheSixthAxis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleParadox has announced Victoria 3, a highly requested, nay demanded, sequel to the Victorian era grand strategy series. It won’t quite put the demands to know when Vicky 3 will be coming, but fans of the company’s titles will be glad to hear that it is coming. Victoria 3 does...

www.thesixthaxis.com
