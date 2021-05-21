Victoria 3 (finally) confirmed by Paradox Interactive

One of the biggest revealed to come out of PDXCON Remixed this week is that the company is finally making Victoria 3. For years the joke among gamers and journalists has been "is this the year they're finally going to make a game everyone is begging them to make?" Well, yes, that is indeed the case as the company announced a proper sequel to the series is on the way. A return to the Victorian Age as they will bring back the strategy series with improvements across the board to make it a more compelling experience. We have more info and an announcement trailer below, but don't get too excited just yet. The game doesn't even have a release year, meaning it's still so far in development, they can't even promise it in 2022. So you might be waiting on this one for a while.