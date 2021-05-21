newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Treasure trove of fossils discovered in Northern California

By Stephen Hawkins
Posted by 
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICO, Calif. (FOX26) — A group from Chico State is uncovering a glimpse into California's prehistoric past. Chico State Professor Russell Shapiro and the team are slowly and methodically recovering a mastodon that likely dates back 8 million years. “What you hope to find is a tip of a tusk,”...

kmph.com
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#U C Berkeley#Sierra Nevada#Northern California#Calif#Chico#U C Berkeley#Chico State Publications#California Museum#Mastodon#Wood#Professor#Ebmud Patrol Ranger#Naturalist Greg Francek#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
KHYL V101.1

Fossils Discovered In Sacramento Foothills

Multiple 5 to 10 million-year-old fossils were discovered in the Mokelumne River watershed in Calaveras County, reports CBS13. The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) announced on Tuesday, May 18, they discovered samples of species including a two-tusked mastodon, a four-tusked gomphothere, rhinoceros, camel, horse, fish, bird, tortoise, and tapir.
RestaurantsHouston Chronicle

Sandwiches with a purpose, and worth the drive, in Northern California's Yolo County

When I first moved to the Bay Area, about a decade ago, there were only three things that I knew people went to Yolo County for: the Cache Creek Casino Resort, the Yocha Dehe golf course and fly fishing. Since I’ve never seen much of the appeal in any of these attractions (other than the cinematic potential of fishing lines sailing through the air), I didn’t give the area much thought. But then a few weeks ago, a friend told me about something much more appealing: The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation is serving some really excellent sandwiches out of an olive mill deep in Yolo’s agricultural heartland.
Scienceledger.news

EBMUD discovers trove of fossils in Mokelumne River watershed

The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) and California State University (CSU), Chico, announce the discovery of a trove of 5- to 10-million-year-old fossils in the Mokelumne River watershed. The discovery was made in July 2020 by EBMUD Ranger Naturalist Greg Francek on patrol in 28,000 acres of protected land in the Sierra Nevada Foothills, which serves as the primary drinking water source for 1.4 million people in the East Bay.
Sciencemymotherlode.com

Fossils Of Prehistoric Species Discovered In Calaveras County

Valley Springs, CA — A trove of fossils, estimated to be anywhere from 5 to 10 million years old, was located in the Mokelumne River watershed in Calaveras County. The discovery was made in July of last year by East Bay Municipal Utilities District Ranger Greg Francek. He was patrolling the 28,000 acres of protected land near Valley Springs. In the months that followed, researchers investigated from the California State University Sacramento, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, California Geological Survey, Sierra College, and other institutions. Francek first spotted the fossils after identifying petrified trees in the area. Hundreds of individual specimens from a dozen prehistoric species have since been recovered by teams. They include a two-tusked mastodon, a four-tusked gomphothere, a rhinoceros, camel, horse, bird, fish, tortoise, and tapir.
Sciencepublicradioeast.org

Rediscovering A Hidden Trove Of Fossils In Austin, Texas

At the University of Texas in Austin, an archive of dinosaur bones is giving scientists new clues about the past and the changing climate. The bones were dug up in the 1930s as part of the Works Progress Administration project and stored in a warehouse — until recently when the collection was opened. Mose Buchele of KUT reports.
Mendocino County, CAtravelawaits.com

8 Northern California Wineries That’ll Give You A Taste Of The Old Country

Highway 101 in Mendocino County, California, parallels the Russian River and passes through land settled by Italian immigrants with names like Parducci, Barra, Graziano, and Testa. Their legacy lives on in the 100-year-old vineyards that populate the area. There are wineries still run by the fourth- and fifth-generation heirs who grew up on this land with winemaking in their blood.
Folsom, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Fulfill Your Sense Of Adventure At SeaQuest, A Hands-On Zoo Aquarium In Northern California

It can be tough to find a family activity that appeals to all ages and all personalities, but there’s one destination that’s bound to come through on all fronts. SeaQuest is a hands-on zoo aquarium in Folsom that has something for everyone! Here you can experience up-close encounters with a variety of animals, whether it […] The post Fulfill Your Sense Of Adventure At SeaQuest, A Hands-On Zoo Aquarium In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
WildlifePosted by
Popular Science

These newly discovered sea sponges were hiding in plain sight in California’s kelp forests

Marine biologist Thomas Turner regularly scuba dives through the kelp forests of Southern California. His mission: photographing and collecting more than 300 sea sponge specimens, to better understand the kinds of sponge populations that live off the golden coast. Over the last few years, Turner had been noticing unusual beige patches on kelp forest rocks. Anybody else might have ignored them, or missed them entirely. But he suspected they were sponges, ones he had never seen before.
Wildlifepctonline.com

Formosan Subterranean Termites Re-Discovered in Southern California

Editor's note: Jason and Lowell Boone, Better Off Dead Services (B.O.D.S.), Riverside, Calif., discovered a Formosan subterranean termite infestation in a Canyon Lake (Riverside County, Calif.) home, in June 2020 (read the PCT article).The infestation was confirmed by University of California-Riverside Professor of Entomology Dr. Chow-Yang Lee. Lee, along with co-authors Shu-Ping Tseng and Dong-Hwan Choe, recently had these findings published in the Journal of Economic Entomology. Here is a summary of their findings.
San Francisco, CAdwell.com

A Family of Five Adds a Whimsical Tree House to Their Slice of Paradise in Northern California

A rope bridge slung across a ravine leads to an imaginative retreat by San Francisco–based artist and designer Jay Nelson. "Look!" says Ąžuolas Titus, who’s just turned seven. He presents a purple newt spattered with mud while his older brothers, Vakaris, twelve, and Vėjas, nine, hold their labradoodle, Blue, at bay. Suddenly, they’re all off—dog in tow—racing along the top of a ridge in the Santa Cruz Mountains.