Treasure trove of fossils discovered in Northern California

When I first moved to the Bay Area, about a decade ago, there were only three things that I knew people went to Yolo County for: the Cache Creek Casino Resort, the Yocha Dehe golf course and fly fishing. Since I’ve never seen much of the appeal in any of these attractions (other than the cinematic potential of fishing lines sailing through the air), I didn’t give the area much thought. But then a few weeks ago, a friend told me about something much more appealing: The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation is serving some really excellent sandwiches out of an olive mill deep in Yolo’s agricultural heartland.