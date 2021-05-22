Golden Gate Fields Results Friday May 21st, 2021
1st-$14,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.090, 46.120, 58.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.510. Scratched: Mega Mischief. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Strut to the Wire120221-21-21-41-8F. Duran2.50. Governor Arthur120143-43-43-1½2-1¼K. Frey0.90. Alarming Moment122312-32-1½2-½3-2¼C. Bonnet10.60. Forest Victory120554-½4-34-64-3C. Martinez8.70. Non Essential120435555A. Gomez3.80. 2 (2)Strut to the Wire7.003.002.20. 1 (1)Governor Arthur2.402.10. 3...www.midfloridanewspapers.com