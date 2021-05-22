newsbreak-logo
Golden Gate Fields Results Friday May 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 1 day ago

1st-$14,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.090, 46.120, 58.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.510. Scratched: Mega Mischief. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Strut to the Wire120221-21-21-41-8F. Duran2.50. Governor Arthur120143-43-43-1½2-1¼K. Frey0.90. Alarming Moment122312-32-1½2-½3-2¼C. Bonnet10.60. Forest Victory120554-½4-34-64-3C. Martinez8.70. Non Essential120435555A. Gomez3.80. 2 (2)Strut to the Wire7.003.002.20. 1 (1)Governor Arthur2.402.10. 3...

Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Not This Time Colt Sharp in Belmont Debut Score

1st-Belmont, $83,700, Msw, 5-9, 2yo, 5fT, :56.92, fm, 3 lengths. LUCCI (c, 2, Not This Time–Lucky'stormwarning, by Lookin At Lucky) showed a sharp Keeneland worktab for this unveiling, capped by a half-mile breeze in :47 3/5 (4/23) Apr. 28, and was made a fractional 5-4 favorite. Breaking sweetly from his rail draw, the $290,000 Fasig-Tipton Selected Yearling buy quickly scampered clear and showed the way through a modest :22.92 quarter. Pressured harder by Speak Unity (Union Rags) as the pace picked up past a :45.32 half, Lucci stiff-armed that rival outside the furlong grounds and finished strongly to score by three lengths. Speak Unity held the place over narrow second choice and stablemate to the winner Riot House (Violence). Lucci's dam, who captured her only career start, produced a filly by Brody's Cause last term before being bred to Dialed In. Sales History: $290,000 Ylg '20 FTKSEL. Lifetime Record: 1-1-0-0, $49,500. Click for the Equibase.com chart or VIDEO, sponsored by TVG.
Animalspaulickreport.com

Son Of Breeders’ Cup Winner Bar Of Gold Debuts Friday At Belmont Park

Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse expressed excitement for the debut of the well-bred Coinage in Friday's opening race at Belmont Park; a five-furlong sprint for state-bred juveniles on Big Sandy. By Tapit, Coinage is out of Bar of Gold, an upset winner of the 2017 Grade 1 Breeders' Cup...
AnimalsBloodhorse.com

Tapit 2-Year-Old Out of Bar of Gold Debuts at Belmont

Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse expressed excitement for the debut of the well-bred Coinage in the opening race May 21 at Belmont Park, a five-furlong sprint for New York-bred juveniles on dirt. By Tapit , Coinage is out of the Medaglia d'Oro mare Bar of Gold , an upset...
AnimalsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Horse racing newsletter: Reflections on McAnally case

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie. One of the more interesting stories of the past week revolved around a positive drug test from a horse trained by Hall of Famer Ron McAnally. It happened on Nov. 22, when Roses And Candy tested positive for CBD, a derivative of cannabis and hemp. Now, before you go off on a horse being given pot, CBD is different from THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 7 (MSW) at BEL on 5/21/21

O:Anderson, Gary, Anderson, Janet and Gulf Coast Stables LLC. Sire: Commissioner , Bay, 2011. Lifetime: 121 yearlings sold, median $18,000. Broodmare Sire: Stonesider , Chestnut, 2003. Sale History:. 2017 FTNMIX, $15,000; 2018 SARAUG, $70,000; 2019 OBSMAR, $450,000. . 2. Tonalist – Wittenberg Miss. 3YO Filly. $15,000. J:Kendrick Carmouche. T:Rob Atras.
Sportsracingdudes.com

Honeymoon Preview: Going Global, Madone Make for Excitement

ARCADIA, CA – Trainers Phil D’Amato’s Going Global and Simon Callaghan’s Madone – each undefeated in California – make for an exciting matchup in Saturday’s $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. The Honeymoon is a 1 1/8-mile turf route restricted to 3-year-old fillies. This year’s edition is the...
SportsInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Bob Baffert and Flavien Prat among hot horse racing topics

It’s been a while since we checked in with the Answer Man, so let’s open those emails and touch on some of the hot topics within the horse racing industry:. Now that Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association have, at least temporarily, barred Bob Baffert from stabling and entering any horses at their tracks, will Santa Anita soon follow suit?
Sportsracingdudes.com

Maxfield On Track For Start In Stephen Foster

LOUISVILLE, KY – Godolphin’s talented 4-year-old multiple graded stakes winner Maxfield is on target to make his next start in the $600,000 Stephen Foster (G2) on June 26 at Churchill Downs. “We brought him over to Keeneland after Derby Week at Churchill and we are targeting the Stephen Foster,” trainer...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Swiss Skydiver, King Fury highlight loaded Saturday work tab

Swiss Skydiver continued her training for the June 5 Ogden Phipps (G1) and King Fury returned to work after a setback for trainer Kenny McPeek on Saturday. For more information and the rest of Saturday's graded stakes works, continue reading. Captivating Moon (Malibu Moon) a Grade 3 winner (2021 Fair...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Saturday's Best Bet: Quattroelle adds blinkers in Honeymoon

Saturday’s 7th race from Santa Anita Park is the Grade 3 Honeymoon Stakes for three-year-old fillies traveling a mile and an eighth on the turf course (Post Time 7:19 p.m. ET). #2 QUATTROELLE (5-1) was very consistent before finishing off the board in the Providencia (G3) April 3. She owns...
Arcadia, CAracingdudes.com

Going Global Gains Fifth Straight Score In Honeymoon

ARCADIA, CA – Trainer Phil D’Amato’s Going Global gained her fifth straight score with a dominating 4 3/4-length score over her fellow 3-year-old fillies in Saturday’s $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. With regular rider Flavien Prat in the irons, Going Global made good on her 4/5 favoritism...
Sportspastthewire.com

Bourbonic, Known Agenda and Overtook breeze in preparation for G1 Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher sent a trio of Belmont Stakes contenders in Bourbonic, Known Agenda and Overtook to breeze on Big Sandy on Friday morning at Belmont Park. Headlined by the 153rd running of the Grade 1, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets on Saturday, June 5, this year’s three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival kicks off on Thursday, June 3 and will include 17 stakes races in total, with eight Grade 1 races to be contested on Belmont Stakes Day.
Sportspaulickreport.com

Multiple Stakes Winner Chance It Makes Long-Awaited Return To Races Sunday

Shooting Star Thoroughbreds LLC's Chance It found no easy spot to make his long-awaited return to the races in Sunday's feature race at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multiple-stakes winner is scheduled to face five battle-tested rivals in a six-furlong optional claiming allowance. “I'm looking forward to getting him back...
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

'Going' For Five in a Row

The streaking Going Global (Ire) (Mehmas {Ire}) looks to make it five straight wins in Saturday's GIII Honeymoon S. at Santa Anita. A handicap winner at Dundalk in November 2020, Going Global is a perfect three-for-three at a variety of distances on these shores for Phil D'Amato, including the six-furlong GIII Sweet Life S. Feb. 14, the one-mile China Doll S. Mar. 6 and the GIII Providencia S. going 1 1/8 miles last time Apr. 3.
Animalsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Godolphin Quartet Work Ahead of Belmont Festival

A quartet of Godolphin-owned Belmont Stakes Racing Festival starters–Rebel's Romance (Ire) (Dubawi {Ire}), Desert Peace (Curlin), Summer Romance (Ire) (Kingman {GB}) and Althiqa (GB) (Dark Angel {Ire})–breezed at Belmont Saturday morning. G2 UAE Derby-winner Rebel's Romance, who is pointed to the GI Belmont S., breezed on the fast main track...
SportsBloodhorse.com

As Time Goes By Digs Deep for Santa Maria Score

As Time Goes By added her second consecutive graded stakes in the May 22 Santa Maria Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park, but This Tea made her work for it. Following her 9 1/4-length triumph of the April 24 Santa Margarita Stakes (G2), As Time Goes By this time had to withstand a gallant late challenge from This Tea , who had run second in the Santa Margarita. In the Santa Maria, the two fillies surged to the wire as a team, with the photo showing As Time Goes By the winner by a nose.
Animalstwinspires.com

Racing Spotlight: Frank's Rockette, John Velazquez, Mike Maker

Racing Spotlight is a weekly series that highlights a horse, jockey, and trainer with insightful information to help our players be informed. This week, we highlight Frank’s Rockette, a filly with a 13-7-5-0 record who returns to graded stakes action Saturday; John Velazquez, who continues his dominance in several categories; and Mike Maker, who renews his turf success.
Mclean County, KYthepressboxlts.com

McLean’s Selections for Churchill Downs on Sunday, May 23

1st: 6-1-7/8-3/5-4-2…Stella Grace (6) gets the nod in the lid-lifter on the Sunday card. This 2YO Bernardini filly cost only $45,000 at the OBS-March Sale earlier this year. Has been working really well for a solid barn operation. Last morning move was spot on. Comes from a Stakes-winning dam. Watch out here. Spanish Idol (1) goes for the barn of Tom Amoss, and this trainer is always dangerous in these parts. Is winning at a .29% clip this meet with 4 wins in the first 14 starters. Dam has 1 winner from 1 starters and the jockey has won with 3 of the last 5 for this barn, too. Hot. Expect the Boss (7) is a first timer for the barn of HOF trainer Steve Asmussen, who is having a chilly meet so far. Only 4 winners from the first 45 starters. This one comes from a dam who has one winner form one starter. Go-to rider is up. Threat. I bet the 6-1 across the board and then box the top 3 in the exactas. I will key the top 3 over/under the 8-3 in two smaller units.