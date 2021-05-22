Golden Gate Fields Results Friday May 21st, 2021

1st: 6-1-7/8-3/5-4-2…Stella Grace (6) gets the nod in the lid-lifter on the Sunday card. This 2YO Bernardini filly cost only $45,000 at the OBS-March Sale earlier this year. Has been working really well for a solid barn operation. Last morning move was spot on. Comes from a Stakes-winning dam. Watch out here. Spanish Idol (1) goes for the barn of Tom Amoss, and this trainer is always dangerous in these parts. Is winning at a .29% clip this meet with 4 wins in the first 14 starters. Dam has 1 winner from 1 starters and the jockey has won with 3 of the last 5 for this barn, too. Hot. Expect the Boss (7) is a first timer for the barn of HOF trainer Steve Asmussen, who is having a chilly meet so far. Only 4 winners from the first 45 starters. This one comes from a dam who has one winner form one starter. Go-to rider is up. Threat. I bet the 6-1 across the board and then box the top 3 in the exactas. I will key the top 3 over/under the 8-3 in two smaller units.