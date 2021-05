The first three rounds of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course have created some compelling storylines heading into Sunday’s final round. Phil Mickelson, at the age of 50, holds a one-stroke lead over two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka in his bid to become the oldest major champion in history. The final pairing of Mickelson and Koepka have a combined nine major titles — five for Mickelson and four for Koepka.