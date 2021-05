For years, Shrek was considered the ugly stepchild of the DreamWorks empire. The way director Andrew Adamson saw it, company co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg "was going through his 'I want to make serious animation for adults,'" Adamson recently told Inverse. And the flatulent, anti-social, cantankerous Af ogre didn't exactly fit the bill. "This was sort of a bastard child," Adamson continued. "It was the island of misfit toys to a large degree. Everyone who didn't work out on another project got sent onto Shrek." Agreed editor Sim Evan-Jones, "There was always a little bit of a rebel spirit about the Shrek gang. There was a shared empathy that...