As much as fans of Netflix's Tom Ellis-starring Lucifer are ready for Season 5b to work its wicked ways back onto their streaming service in less than a week, there's one episode in particular that seems to be on everyone's radar- musical episode S05E10 "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam." Directed by Sherwin Shilati and written by co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich, the episode boasts a pretty impressive covers playlist (see below)- then add pop superstar Debbie Gibson's amazing voice into the mix and you have something extra special. Viewers were given the heads-up that Gibson would be joining the cast for the episode back in January 2020, when it was also reported that she would be taking on the role of Shelly Bitner, "a controlling helicopter mother who won't let her teenage son JJ have any say in his own future."