newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

President Biden signs anti-Asian hate crime bill into law

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, Pa. — President Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law Thursday with a great amount of bipartisan support. 364 U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of the bill; of the 364, 217 were democrats and 147 were republican. President Biden has said the goal of the...

www.fox43.com
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Harrisburg, PA
Government
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#Black People#Asian People#White Racism#Racial Justice#Racial Minorities#Democrats#Republican#Asian Americans#American#Democratic#The Anti Asian#Fox43#White Supremacy#Racial Reckoning#Segregation#Laws#Bipartisan Support#Hispanic People#Equal Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 43

Birth of a militia: The narrative

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. — Members of the Pennsylvania Volunteer Militia may be dressed for war, the true battle they face is of words and ideas. The modern militia movement has often been branded as extremist and anti-government, which is true in many cases. PVM members want to change those labels. “Where...
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 43

Birth of a militia: Who are they protecting?

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Volunteer Militia straddles an uncomfortable balance between neutral protector and right-wing advocate. Leaders say they put their beliefs aside when protecting people with differing viewpoints. Critics question if that’s realistic. Many militias have come under fire for expressing extremist views. There are 273 active right-wing...
Harrisburg, PAwdac.com

Barletta Enters PA GOP Stakes For Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican Lou Barletta tells The Associated Press that he will run for governor of PA. The 65-year-old Barletta is a former mayor of Hazleton and four-term member of Congress, and ran statewide in a 2018 loss to Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Barletta said he would focus on boosting the state’s economy, but also aiming to overhaul the state’s election law and fight illegal immigration. Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with former President Donald Trump. Barletta served as Trump’s campaign co-chairman in PA in 2016 before becoming one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill. Another Republican, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale announced earlier this year of his intention to run for governor. More possible GOP gubernatorial candidates are expected to replace Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.
Harrisburg, PAwkok.com

AP: Former US Congressman Lou Barletta is Running for Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there...
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 43

Birth of a militia: The colonial connection to gun rights

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. — Both gun rights and militia groups hinge on the Constitution’s Second Amendment:. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”. It’s not surprising, then, that militia groups tie...
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
FOX 43

This group wants judges to rethink cash bail

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Central Penn Equity Project wants to change how cash bail is imposed in Lancaster County. Advocates spoke in favor of the change at the Prison Board Meeting held Thursday morning in Lancaster County. They say cash bail is inconsistently applied across the county. They cited...
Harrisburg, PADerrick

State primary is Tuesday

HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands. Voters statewide will decide four separate ballot questions,...
Pennsylvania StateErie Times-News

Taxpayers foot huge bill to run Pa.’s full-time legislature, but are blocked from many details

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania legislature got to work at 1 p.m. on March 18, 2019. Three and a half hours later on that Monday afternoon, lawmakers had adjourned. They passed eight bills, four of which eventually became law and none of which was controversial or particularly groundbreaking. One established a promotional board for distilled spirits. Two dealt with agricultural conservation easements.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania StateDelaware County Daily Times

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Voters to decide four ballot questions in Pennsylvania primary

Tuesday is Pennsylvania's primary. No matter your party affiliation, there are four ballot questions you can vote on. Three of the questions would amend the state constitution, and the other is a referendum. You can read the ballot questions here. Disaster declarations. Two ballot questions ask voters to decide whether...
Harrisburg, PABucksLocalNews.com

Bill to mandate drug tests for political candidates introduced in House

Harrisburg, Pa. – Democratic lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill that would require political candidates to submit drug test results with their nomination papers. To get on the ballot under H.B. 1423, candidates for public office would have to submit drug screening results and certificates of compliance. The drug test...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Pennsylvania’s Spring Primary: Ballot Issues, Judicial Races

Pennsylvania’s spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must decide primaries for open seats on the three statewide appellate courts, including a three-way GOP primary for state Supreme Court. In four parts of Pennsylvania, there are contests for open seats in the state Legislature. If recent turnout patterns hold, fewer than one-fifth of Pennsylvania’s registered voters will determine the outcomes.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.