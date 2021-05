As Time Goes By added her second consecutive graded stakes in the May 22 Santa Maria Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park, but This Tea made her work for it. Following her 9 1/4-length triumph of the April 24 Santa Margarita Stakes (G2), As Time Goes By this time had to withstand a gallant late challenge from This Tea , who had run second in the Santa Margarita. In the Santa Maria, the two fillies surged to the wire as a team, with the photo showing As Time Goes By the winner by a nose.