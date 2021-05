We’re back with another edition of DraftKings PGA Showdown cheat sheets for Round 4 of the Valspar Championship. These PGA DFS cheat sheets will help you make the right picks in your DraftKings daily fantasy golf lineup-building process. Heading into the final round, Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns are tied atop the leaderboard, but Louis Oosthuizen is shaping up as one of the best DFS plays on the DraftKings final-round slate after shooting a solid -5 in Round 3 and improving his strokes in each round of this tournament.