Most COVID-19 Restrictions will be lifted in Pennsylvania on Memorial Day, which is 2 weeks away. We with a local Restaurant Owner to see how they’re preparing for more Customers to be allowed inside their doors. ‘We’re Hiring’ signs fill the windows of many local businesses. That includes the Parkway Restaurant in Portage, which is hiring Cooks. Charlie Rimini, Owner of The Parkway Restaurant saying: “With a limited amount of employees right now, to get anybody to work, it’s hard to find anybody to work.”