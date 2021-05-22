Horseman's Park Results Friday May 21st, 2021

1st-Belmont, $83,700, Msw, 5-9, 2yo, 5fT, :56.92, fm, 3 lengths. LUCCI (c, 2, Not This Time–Lucky'stormwarning, by Lookin At Lucky) showed a sharp Keeneland worktab for this unveiling, capped by a half-mile breeze in :47 3/5 (4/23) Apr. 28, and was made a fractional 5-4 favorite. Breaking sweetly from his rail draw, the $290,000 Fasig-Tipton Selected Yearling buy quickly scampered clear and showed the way through a modest :22.92 quarter. Pressured harder by Speak Unity (Union Rags) as the pace picked up past a :45.32 half, Lucci stiff-armed that rival outside the furlong grounds and finished strongly to score by three lengths. Speak Unity held the place over narrow second choice and stablemate to the winner Riot House (Violence). Lucci's dam, who captured her only career start, produced a filly by Brody's Cause last term before being bred to Dialed In. Sales History: $290,000 Ylg '20 FTKSEL. Lifetime Record: 1-1-0-0, $49,500. Click for the Equibase.com chart or VIDEO, sponsored by TVG.