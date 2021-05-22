TFB Review: Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Pistol

Safariland 578 GLS Pro-Fit: The most practical and secure multi-gun holster. Versatile is an accurate word to describe the Safariland 578 GLS Pro-Fit holster. It’s primary feature is that it adjusts to accept more than 225 firearms, not to include variations. Look at the sticker on one side of the package and several popular models are listed ranging from the G19/23/38 to the FN FNS9/40 and the Ruger SR9/40/45. This holster also accepts Smith & Wesson’s M&P 4-inch models, the SW99, the SD9/40 and others. Another sticker features the “Compact Fit Guide” that suggests fitment for guns ranging from a Bersa BPCC in .380, 9mm or .40 to the Walther PPQ M2 4-inch model, also in 9mm or .40. The holster accepts handguns made by Caracal, Century Arms, FMK, HK, Rock Island, Sarsilmaz, Tanfoglio and Taurus, just to name a few other makes, too. You get the idea.