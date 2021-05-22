TFB Review: Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Pistol
Back in December, I had the chance to let you guys know about Smith & Wesson’s newest addition to their M&P15-22 line of firearms being the M&P15-22 Pistol. This pistol technically existed previously before being discontinued. The difference is that the older version had no pistol brace and the new one has an SB Tactical SBA3 Adjustable Arm Brace. Recently I purchased my own M&P15-22 Pistol and I am excited to give you all my review of it. Let’s dive into the rabbit hole!www.thefirearmblog.com