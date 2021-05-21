Then enters Harvey, stage left

Dr Mark Harvey (Mātāwaka iwi, Pākehā) is an artist and researcher. His research and practice is focussed around social justice, environmentalism, decolonisation, and related political perspectives in the arts and society. He specialises in performance and video and has presented in a wide range of contexts including galleries and festivals such as The Physics Room Contemporary Artspace (Christchurch, 2017-18), Artspace Aotearoa (2019), Performance Space (Sydney, 2017), Anti Festival (Finland, 2018), Te Uru Gallery (2019), Te Tuhi Gallery (2016), Parnu International Video and Film Festival Pain in the Class (Estonia, 2006), Letting Space at the New Zealand International Festival of the Arts (2012) and the 55th Venice Bienalle for Visual Arts (2013). Harvey has been published internationally in a range of topics related to performance, art and choreography such as The Live Art Almanac (2013), The South Project (2013), Performance Research Journal (2006, 2010 and 2013), and The Swedish Dance History (2012). He has curated in a range of art projects including recent research in relation to ecology, plant pathogens and mātauranga Māori. Currently he is engaged also with research around the arts and public policy, particularly from the perspective of arts practitioners. He holds a PhD in performance practice from the AUT School of Art and Design and is a Senior Lecturer in Creative Arts and Industries at The University of Auckland.