Friday Night Lights: Saving Weight With Night Vision

LED light strips are one of those seemingly ridiculous modern purchases -- why would anyone want that? -- until you actually try them out for yourself. Personally, I find LED light strips most useful for bias lighting behind a television, because it really improves the perceived picture quality, but there are all sorts of reasons to string LED lights up around the house. And there's no reason to ever pay list price for them, because light strips go on sale constantly. Case in point: You can get this 32-foot Gosund LED light strip for just $14 right now when you apply the coupon on the product page and promo code DQW47OPH at checkout. That's $19 off -- a 58% discount.