Friday Night Lights: Saving Weight With Night Vision

By Nicholas C
The Firearm Blog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack again with Friday Night Lights. We are sponsored by ATN Corp, manufacturers of night vision and thermal optics like the THOR LT. As with all of our sponsored series, Friday Night Lights will continue to bring you unbiased news and reviews from a variety of companies. In this week’s edition of FNL, I will go over a few upgrades that may interest you in saving weight for your night vision. Remember that old adage “Ounces equals pounds and pounds equals pain”.

www.thefirearmblog.com
