How you spend the minutes before turning down for the evening is more important for your body and your long-term health than you probably knew. For instance, did you know that lazily heading to bed a half-hour later than usual can increase your heart attack risk down the road? Or that your sleep "associations" could be putting you on the path to addiction and depression? Or that your bedsheets could be crawling with things that affect your digestive system? Sadly, it's all true. For just a few of the bedtime habits you shouldn't be doing, read on. And if you have trouble sleeping these days, check out The Secret Trick for Going Back to Sleep After Waking Up at Night, Say Sleep Scientists.