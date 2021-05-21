newsbreak-logo
Cadott, WI

Snoop Dogg out of Rock Fest

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

CADOTT — Rapper Snoop Dogg is out of the 2021 Rock Fest lineup because of the pandemic causing changes to his touring schedule.

Rock Fest general manager Wade Asher made the announcement Friday, saying that Snoop Dogg has postponed his entire 2021 tour and moved dates to 2022.

Snoop Dogg was promptly replaced by Slipknot and Stone Sour front man, Corey Taylor. Both Slipknot and Stone Sour have played at Rock Fest in the past decade.

“We knew that being the first large rock festival in the nation to return in 2021 was going to be five times the work compared to any other year,” Asher said in a press release. “But my team and I also know that there is nothing more important than giving our fans live music as soon as possible. The beat of that kick drum off your chest when you are up against the rail is so needed right now. Our industry continues to be affected by so much damage done this past year - once again rearing its ugly head with border closures and tour cancelations. Rest assured that we will never give up on getting you, our fans, back to your second home in July.”

A handful of other acts also canceled, with Theory of a Deadman, Avatar and Through Fire now replaced by Phillip H. Anselmo & the Illegals, Pop Evil and Bad Omens. Anthrax also rescheduled their Friday performance for Thursday night. Wednesday’s pre-festival lineup remains unchanged. Additionally, Bad Wolves has been removed from the lineup but the band's lead singer is now listed.

The rest of the top acts -- Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Danzig, Staind, Chevelle and Steel Panther -- remains intact.

Despite the lineup changes, Asher said Rock Fest 2021 will go on as planned.

“Come hell or high water we will see you 'Where We Just Rock’ in 53 glorious days,” Asher said.

For more information on the new Rock Fest 2021 lineup, visit rock-fest.com

