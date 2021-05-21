Jason Mraz announces US summer tour dates: “We’ve been patiently waiting for this day”

One of the most successful reggae groups of the 21st century, Rebelution, have released a new single from their forthcoming seventh studio album, In The Moment, out June 18 as a joint venture between the band’s 87 Music label and NYC-based Easy Star Records. PRESS HERE to listen to the explosive “Heavy As Lead,” a collaboration with producer Flict (Wyclef Jean, Sublime with Rome), and HERE to watch the official video. “Being heavy as lead is like being grounded and prepared to take on any challenge in life,” said lead vocalist and primary songwriter Eric Rachmany. The band is also thrilled to announce that their Summer/Fall Tour is a go! After a long year without touring, Rebelution will kick off their Good Vibes Summer Tour in Fresno, California on August 5 and weave their way throughout the US until October, making stops in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Asbury Park and more (full routing below). The band will be joined by special guests Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi and DJ Mackle on select dates, and local CDC requirements will be followed. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.rebelutionmusic.com.