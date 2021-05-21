newsbreak-logo
Jason Mraz announces US summer tour dates: "We've been patiently waiting for this day"

Cover picture for the articleJason Mraz is heading back out on the road for his first set of U.S. tour dates since the start of the pandemic. The Look for the Good Live! tour kicks off July 30 in Austin, Texas, and runs through August 28 with a show at Pittsburgh’s Rock, Reggae, and Relief. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

