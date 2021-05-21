newsbreak-logo
Evansville, IN

More High School Seniors Turn their Tassels

By Claire Dugan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore of our local seniors are turning the tassel this graduation season. After a senior year full of ups and downs, Henderson County graduates finally got to walk across the stage at the Ford Center in Downtown Evansville. Henderson County Principal Tommy Ransom told 44News, “It was a lot of...

Indiana State

Audits clock-ins and -outs to ensure hours match scheduled hours. Track and record in home care software all instances of assignment refusals, call-outs, late…. Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Surgery PSC – Evansville, IN. Answering phones and scheduling appointments. Greeting patients, and checking them in and out for appointments. Collecting...
Evansville, IN

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At midnight, the Evansville mask mandate is lifted, making it not mandatory to wear face coverings in city-owned buildings. Plus, more students will get the chance to roll up their sleeves this week, as Hopkins County Schools helps those 12 and up get vaccinated. And many...
Evansville, IN

Evansville Philharmonic hosting free concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can hear sweet sounds for free this week in Evansville. The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting a concert. They’ll be performing Penelope, a musical performance about the trauma of war. It’s inspired by Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey. It’s happening Thursday at City View...
Evansville, IN

UE breaking ground on new dorm Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is getting ready to break ground on a new dorm Tuesday. They’re holding a ceremony near Morton and Brentano Halls, just off Walnut Street, at 3 p.m. Officials say if you plan to go, you will need a mask. There will also...
Evansville, IN

Historic downtown Evansville building getting makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Evansville is slated for reconstruction. The old Atlantic Bar and Grill on South East Fourth Street is due for a makeover. According to the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s Facebook post, DKF holdings is searching for a restaurant or bar operator. The...
103GBF

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Indiana State

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Henderson, KY

West sends Henderson south with 14 Ks

HENDERSON — Justin West clamped down on the Henderson County bats with 14 strikeouts as Paducah Tilghman emerged with the 3-0 victory in Saturday afternoon high school baseball action. In addition to allowing just two hits and shutting out the Colonels, West also scored the first run of the game...
Vanderburgh County, IN

THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

EVSC Radio & TV Students Place Third in the Nation with Brilliant PSA

Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center has been named one of the Top 10 career and technical schools in the nation. It's a really awesome extension of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. High school students have the opportunity to learn actual real-world job skills. Students don't have to go to an EVSC high school to attend classes. If your child goes to a North or South Gibson, Spencer, Posey, Vanderburgh or Warrick county school, they can enroll at SICTC.
Henderson, KY

FEMA Clinic in Henderson Will Be Offering for Children

The Henderson County Expo Center will now host vaccinations for everyone who is 12 years or older. Those who are under 18 must be with a parent or guardian. The clinic will be administrating the Pfizer vaccine. The operating hours are from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. Tuesday through Saturday.
Vanderburgh County, IN

051321 COVID Update

On the Indiana COVID dashboard, Southwestern Indiana reported no new deaths Wednesday, but there were 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the ten county area of Soutwestern Indiana. Using data from the Indiana Department of Health dashboard, fourteen of those new cases were in Vanderburgh County, while Warrick recorded...