newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

POTD: Heckler & Koch MP7 and G36E in Ejército de Tierra

By Editorials
The Firearm Blog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto Of The Day: In a post about “Values ​​in the Army“, the Ejército de Tierra – Spanish Armed (Land) Forces – posted this picture of the Heckler & Koch MP7 with this caption. Acting with honor means behaving with rectitude in all circumstances, above interests and difficulties, with authenticity...

www.thefirearmblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain#Potd#The Ej Rcito De Tierra#Spanish Armed Lrb#The Heckler Koch Mp7#Belgian#The Spanish Armed Forces#The Norwegian Defence#Pmag Window G36#Magpul Gen#U S Marine#Hk Mp7#H K Mp7 Moment#Suppressed H K Mp7#Camouflaged H K Mp7#Photo#Acting#Export#Values#Rectitude
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Army
Related
PhotographyAllOutdoor.com

POTD: Prototype Winchester Lightweight Military Rifle

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Some of the most interesting “what if’s” in terms of firearms and their history are firearms that were used and designed for military trials. One such example is that of this prototype Winchester Lightweight Military Rifle. I think it is really cool how you can sort of see some M1 Carbine influence in there. This photo is courtesy of Cody Firearms Museum – please check them out! The Cody Firearms Museum, fortunately, has the background and goes into a deep dive below:
MilitaryAllOutdoor.com

POTD: Japan’s Copy of the M1 Garand – The Japanese Type 4

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! This is a really special one since it is one of those mystery guns of the World Wars. It is Japan’s M1 Garand, Japanese Type 4. Japan made a short-lived effort to reverse-engineering the US service rifle to help them with the war in the Pacific, but to no avail. Courtesy of Cody Firearms Museum (please check them out), and their excellent historians we have this photo and more information below:
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Iran's Used Its Wacky Catamaran To Cut Off U.S. Coast Guard Ships In The Persian Gulf

One of Iran's oddest ships was used to torment U.S. Coast Guard crews operating in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. Navy has released video and images showing an encounter between two U.S. Coast Guard cutters and an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps catamaran in the Persian Gulf earlier this month. In what the U.S. Navy describes as an “unprofessional interaction” by Iran, the Revolutionary Guard Corps boat Shahid Nazeri is seen crossing at high speed in front of the Coast Guard vessels, reportedly coming as close as 70 yards to the American ships, which have to take evasive action to avoid it.
Militarywagingnonviolence.org

The soldiers who resisted the first Gulf War deserve recognition

International Conscientious Objectors’ Day is observed annually on May 15. Thirty years ago this month, at the conclusion of the first Gulf War, Private First Class Sam Lwin and 24 other Marines were charged with desertion. They were among tens of thousands across the U.S. armed forces who applied for conscientious objector, or CO, status or otherwise resisted participation in a war that they came to realize was wrong. Lwin, a Burmese-American student and Marine reservist of Fox Company, led seven others in his unit to resist the U.S. Marine Corps, ultimately joining a mass exodus of the military in which soldiers deserted at higher percentages than even in the Vietnam War. The story of why these soldiers resisted, how and with whose help is lesser known but deserves greater recognition.
Aerospace & Defensehotcars.com

The Best American Aircraft Carrier-Based Fighter Aircraft Ever

The US Navy has produced some of the world's best naval aircraft and exported them to allies all around the world. They operated some of the very best naval aircraft during WW2, following that, the likes of the F-4 Phantom and the F-14 Tomcat continued that tradition during the Cold War. Today the Navy's advanced F-18 Super Hornet and the brand new F-35C Lightning II are perhaps without equal in navies around the world.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

US deploys newest gunship to military drills with Philippines

One of the United States’ most lethal war planes and the Philippines’ most modern military aircraft ripped the skies at Balikatan exercises held in northern Luzon during the weekend in a show of force dominated by US firepower. US forces deployed one of their newest war weapons, the AC-130J, which...