Ruth Ann Gollihue 71 of Williamson, WV passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in South Williamson, KY. Ruth Ann was born on July 27, 1949 in Williamson, WV the daughter of the late Brice and Annie Dale McNeely Gollihue. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mickey Gollihue and her aunt, Edna Lucille McNeely. Ruth Ann previously worked at the One Hour Dry Cleaners and Deacons Dry Cleaners in Williamson, WV.