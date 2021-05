Let me start by saying that I’m not a beet-lover. At all. I don’t know what came over me when I first started thinking about this salad, but it probably had something to do with it being midwinter in New York, when the most color you get to enjoy is blue sky, if you’re lucky, and trash peeking out of a graying snowbank, if you’re not. Anyway, color: I’ve been hungry for it, and now that berries and herbs are finally coming into season, I can satisfy those cravings.