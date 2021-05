A majority of eligible Larimer County residents have gotten a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce shared on Tuesday. As of May 11, 2021, 60 percent of Larimer County residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, so this doesn't mean that 60 percent of residents are fully vaccinated — yet. This also only takes into account residents over the age of 16. Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to get vaccinated and 'Drive to 65,' so we can 'Keep NoCo Open.'