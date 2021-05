While the Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full effect - which you can discuss at length here - another annual hockey tournament is about to begin. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships will begin this morning in Riga, Latvia. Between the COVID-19 global pandemic and the political upheaval in Belarus, it was questionable whether there would even be a World Championships this year. The organizers decided to move the whole tourney to Riga (the original plan was for Minsk and Riga to share the tourney). Between vaccines and practices established by pro hockey teams in the world, measures have been taken to have the annual tourney as safely as possible.