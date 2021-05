Often, we're hit with news about rappers making unlikely business moves, and Lil Jon is the latest to take the Rap game by surprise. He's known for getting the party started with any one of his several hits that have gone down in music history as classics, but Page Six reports that he's gotten himself into the home renovations game. According to the outlet, Lil Jon now has his own show on HGTV titled, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?