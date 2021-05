The Oakland A’s will give Mike Fiers a start after all. The team activated the right-hander from the injured list on Monday, and at the time the word was that he would be available out of the bullpen while they figured out how to use him. He’s yet to appear in a game but that’s about to change, as he will start on Friday in the opener of their home series against the Baltimore Orioles, reports Alex Coffey of The Athletic.