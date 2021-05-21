City, business leaders urge state to change virus risk policy

Astoria and Warrenton political and business leaders are calling on the state to eliminate the warning week for counties moving into lower risk levels for the coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown canceled the warning week in April as the state experienced a surge of virus cases that pushed 15 counties into extreme risk. The policy change was an effort to speed up the return to normal business operations by announcing risk level changes weekly instead of every two weeks.

Buy Now Marysol Ochoa records a video of herself as Audrey Knippa gives her the COVID-19 vaccine at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

In mid-May, when the state no longer met the hospitalization metrics for extreme risk, the governor announced a return to a two-week cycle for risk level changes.

Had the state continued the one-week cycle, Clatsop County would have qualified to move from high risk to moderate risk on Friday. Risk level updates will instead be announced by the state on Tuesday and take effect on May 28.

“The warning week has been an excellent tool to give businesses time to prepare for complying with the requirements of a higher risk level,” Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said in a letter to the governor on Thursday. “At this stage in the pandemic recovery it is eminently reasonable and prudent to eliminate the warning week for counties meeting the criteria for moving to a lower risk level. Warning weeks should only apply for counties moving to a higher risk level.

“I can find no risk-based rationale for keeping Clatsop County at high risk for this additional length of time. It is an unnecessary burden on our community and businesses.”

The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer shared their support of the letter with the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday announced it is on track to vaccinate 70% of adult Oregonians before the end of June and lift most virus restrictions. The governor said vaccination rates continue to rise and that hospitalizations for the virus are at their lowest since April.

“Every single day, we are getting closer to ending this chapter of the pandemic,” Brown said in a press conference. “With summer just around the corner and life starting to return to normal, I think we’re all feeling excited and hopeful that good days lie ahead. But we aren’t there just yet. In this final push to reach every Oregonian with a vaccine and to meet our goal of at least 70% of adults vaccinated so we can fully reopen our economy, we will need to pull on every lever we have.”

As an additional incentive for people who have not yet received their first dose of a vaccine, the governor announced the “Take Your Shot Oregon” campaign, an opportunity for one person to win a $1 million grand prize, and one person in each of Oregon’s 36 counties to win $10,000.

All people 18 years and older who have had at least one dose will be eligible for the prizes funded through federal relief money. The state will draw the winners on June 28.

Students will also be eligible for five $100,000 scholarships through the Oregon College Savings Plan.

As of Friday, 34,213 doses have been administered in Clatsop County and 15,953 people were fully vaccinated. The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people, or 70% of the population.

Counties where 65% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose were given the option to move into lower risk on Friday. The 65% mark is a way for counties to return to more normal operations ahead of the state’s herd immunity goal.

As of Thursday, 59% of county residents 16 and older had received at least one dose. The county said it needs about 1,900 more first doses to reach the 65% threshold and move into lower risk for the virus.