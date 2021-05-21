newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrenton, OR

City, business leaders urge state to change virus risk policy

By Nicole Bales, The Astorian
Posted by 
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 1 day ago

Astoria and Warrenton political and business leaders are calling on the state to eliminate the warning week for counties moving into lower risk levels for the coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown canceled the warning week in April as the state experienced a surge of virus cases that pushed 15 counties into extreme risk. The policy change was an effort to speed up the return to normal business operations by announcing risk level changes weekly instead of every two weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZDLt_0a7Ztq9L00
Buy Now Marysol Ochoa records a video of herself as Audrey Knippa gives her the COVID-19 vaccine at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

In mid-May, when the state no longer met the hospitalization metrics for extreme risk, the governor announced a return to a two-week cycle for risk level changes.

Had the state continued the one-week cycle, Clatsop County would have qualified to move from high risk to moderate risk on Friday. Risk level updates will instead be announced by the state on Tuesday and take effect on May 28.

“The warning week has been an excellent tool to give businesses time to prepare for complying with the requirements of a higher risk level,” Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said in a letter to the governor on Thursday. “At this stage in the pandemic recovery it is eminently reasonable and prudent to eliminate the warning week for counties meeting the criteria for moving to a lower risk level. Warning weeks should only apply for counties moving to a higher risk level.

“I can find no risk-based rationale for keeping Clatsop County at high risk for this additional length of time. It is an unnecessary burden on our community and businesses.”

The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer shared their support of the letter with the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday announced it is on track to vaccinate 70% of adult Oregonians before the end of June and lift most virus restrictions. The governor said vaccination rates continue to rise and that hospitalizations for the virus are at their lowest since April.

“Every single day, we are getting closer to ending this chapter of the pandemic,” Brown said in a press conference. “With summer just around the corner and life starting to return to normal, I think we’re all feeling excited and hopeful that good days lie ahead. But we aren’t there just yet. In this final push to reach every Oregonian with a vaccine and to meet our goal of at least 70% of adults vaccinated so we can fully reopen our economy, we will need to pull on every lever we have.”

As an additional incentive for people who have not yet received their first dose of a vaccine, the governor announced the “Take Your Shot Oregon” campaign, an opportunity for one person to win a $1 million grand prize, and one person in each of Oregon’s 36 counties to win $10,000.

All people 18 years and older who have had at least one dose will be eligible for the prizes funded through federal relief money. The state will draw the winners on June 28.

Students will also be eligible for five $100,000 scholarships through the Oregon College Savings Plan.

As of Friday, 34,213 doses have been administered in Clatsop County and 15,953 people were fully vaccinated. The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people, or 70% of the population.

Counties where 65% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose were given the option to move into lower risk on Friday. The 65% mark is a way for counties to return to more normal operations ahead of the state’s herd immunity goal.

As of Thursday, 59% of county residents 16 and older had received at least one dose. The county said it needs about 1,900 more first doses to reach the 65% threshold and move into lower risk for the virus.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
942
Followers
142
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Clatsop County, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Business
City
Warrenton, OR
Astoria, OR
Health
Clatsop County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Clatsop County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Astoria, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
County
Clatsop County, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus#Business Risk#Lower Risk#Vaccination Rates#Business Rates#Policy#Moderate Risk#Virus Cases#Extreme Risk#Risk Level Updates#Businesses#Governor#Federal Relief Money#County Residents#Counties#Herd Immunity#Hospitalizations#Students#Adult Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Argus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Clatsop County, ORthecolumbiapress.com

The Columbia Press

An initiative to improve the health of people who live in Clatsop County will be covered in a three-part interactive webinar discussion this month. Place Matters Clatsop County is patterned after a nationwide initiative. The hope is that fostering conversations about the place we live and how it affects health will bolster equal access to health care and an optimal quality of life.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
leadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
Clatsop County, ORColumbian

Clatsop County renews focus on quake/tsunami preparedness

With a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami on the horizon, Clatsop County has taken steps to protect residents and tourists from catastrophe. The county has completed the Tsunami Wayfinding Project, which inventoried evacuation signs and identified where additional signs were needed. The county is also planning to relocate its...
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Disappointed

I am disappointed that the Clatsop County commissioners have asked the governor to lift COVID-19 restrictions. They say it’s unfair to impose greater restrictions on restaurants and bars than on other businesses. It's not unfair, because restaurants and bars have a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission than other businesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still says indoor dining with people outside your household, without masks or social distancing, and inadequate ventilation, is "highest risk" for transmission.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Oregon looking at ways to protect workers exposed to heat waves, wildfire smoke

Oregon is considering ways to protect workers required to labor in extreme weather conditions, which are becoming more common in this age of climate change. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or Oregon OSHA, has started the rulemaking process to protect workers whose jobs keep them outside of climate-controlled settings during conditions of wildfire smoke or excessive heat. That includes farmworkers, public transit drivers, delivery drivers and warehouse employees. The rulemaking is part of Gov. Kate Brown’s proposal directing agencies like Oregon OSHA and the Oregon Health Authority to develop policies to protect workers from exposures like these.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...