Everything leaving Netflix in June 2021

Other than a cluster of Netflix executives, it's fair to say that nobody saw the cancellation of The Irregulars coming. A reimagining of the Baker Street Irregulars, featured in several of Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes mysteries, The Irregulars dropped to strong reviews in March. "The Irregulars not only puts the young street gang at the head of their own series, but it also catapults Holmes' usually straightforward detective work into the realm of the supernatural, a move that the afterlife-fascinated Doyle probably would have applauded," wrote Gwen Ihnat at A.V. Club.