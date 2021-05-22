Preparation Counter Refrigerators

One distinct advantage of car camping is that you can easily pack so much more, and, let’s be honest, better food than when you are backpacking. Another advantage that closely follows the ability to pack a wider range of food for outdoor meals is a larger camp stove so you can cook it all up. With a great camping stove, whipping up an excellent meal becomes so much easier thanks to multiple burners and more forceful energy output. From freestanding to tabletop stoves, these picks will round out your camp kitchen setup and give you the ability to cook up so much more than hot dogs night after night. Your camping companions will certainly thank you.