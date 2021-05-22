Preparation Counter Refrigerators
The conceptual 'Venine' refrigerator has been designed by Youjin Syn as a futuristic appliance for the modern kitchen that will provide inhabitants with the perfect place to keep foods fresh and more. The appliance works by storing fresh items therein, while also providing users access to ingredients in segregated container compartments. These can be accessed when preparing a recipe on the slide-out counter that will eliminate the need to shift ingredients from the appliance to the countertop, while also preventing too many areas from becoming messy.www.trendhunter.com