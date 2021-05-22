newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Preparation Counter Refrigerators

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual 'Venine' refrigerator has been designed by Youjin Syn as a futuristic appliance for the modern kitchen that will provide inhabitants with the perfect place to keep foods fresh and more. The appliance works by storing fresh items therein, while also providing users access to ingredients in segregated container compartments. These can be accessed when preparing a recipe on the slide-out counter that will eliminate the need to shift ingredients from the appliance to the countertop, while also preventing too many areas from becoming messy.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refrigerators#Appliance#Kitchen#Fresh Items#Ingredients#Foods#Living Spaces#Users Access#Inhabitants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Lifestylethemanual.com

The 9 Best Camping Stoves for Your Next Camp Trip

One distinct advantage of car camping is that you can easily pack so much more, and, let’s be honest, better food than when you are backpacking. Another advantage that closely follows the ability to pack a wider range of food for outdoor meals is a larger camp stove so you can cook it all up. With a great camping stove, whipping up an excellent meal becomes so much easier thanks to multiple burners and more forceful energy output. From freestanding to tabletop stoves, these picks will round out your camp kitchen setup and give you the ability to cook up so much more than hot dogs night after night. Your camping companions will certainly thank you.
Lifestylehousedigest.com

Why Is My Refrigerator Running All The Time?

If you've gotten used to the constant humming sound coming from your kitchen thanks to a refrigerator that's running all the time, that's understandable. It's basically white noise, after all, and easy to overlook if you want really want. But it definitely isn't a noise you should ignore. Your refrigerator...
ShoppingReal Simple

A Teapot With a Built-In Infuser Is One Kitchen Gadget Your Mom Probably Doesn’t Have

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The concept of watching tea brew might sound just as fun as watching paint dry, but hear me out. There’s a beauty in how loose tea leaves release their aromatic, flavorful—and healthful—essences into hot water. Since most tea-brewing happens inside a mug, the show is totally lost on us. That’s why this glass teapot with a built-in infuser is so popular on Amazon.
Gardeningz1073.com

The Best Hydroponic Indoor Gardening Systems to Grow Produce at Home

If you love to eat fresh produce all year round or want to give the woman in your life a one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gift, an indoor hydroponic planter is a special addition to anyone's home and helps to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible. Hydroponic gardens are indoor self-watering, self-fertilizing structures with LED lighting intact, so you can grow just about anything from fresh herbs to vegetables to fruit in your living room, kitchen, bedroom, anywhere.
ElectronicsRaspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Refrigerator

If the power in your home is cut, there’s a real risk any food or other items placed inside a fridge or freezer will become spoiled. According to experts, refrigerated perishable food needs to be thrown out after four hours without electricity. Anything kept in the freezer will last 48 hours – but only if it’s full.
LifestyleLongmont Daily Times-Call

Send It Away Saturday: Clear that bathroom counter

Nothing screams “declutter me!” like the counter in your bathroom. Lotions and potions jostle for your attention, all hoping today’s the day you reach for them. Like the long line of hopefuls winding out from a casting call, they all want you to believe the promises they made when you bought them. But how many lived up to your expectations?
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Beauty Brand Courier App Deliveries

Renowned beauty brand Esteé Lauder teams with the food courier app, Uber Eats, to introduce product deliveries to shoppers. The new deal gives customers the chance to have their favorite skincare products and scented candles delivered right to their door. Uber Eats' beauty link-up with Esteé Lauder Companies will begin...
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

A contact-free thermometer that works on people and food is $4 on Amazon

For better or worse, we’re living in the Golden Age of Thermometer where the quality, price, and convenience of a thermometer matters a heck of a lot more now than it ever did before. Femometer’s unobtrusive, easy-to-use thermometer makes monitoring your temp — or someone else’s — quick , safe, and oddly satisfying?!
Technologygadgetify.com

Modular Rodizio Style Grill for Camping

Trends: iOS - Cooking - Pets - Spying - Fitness - SmartHome - Bots - VR - Furniture. Here is a modular Rodizio style grill that you can take anywhere to cook delicious food. This Modular Firepit Grill measures 27.5” x 27.5” x 13”, weighing about 50lbs. It has a stake that swivels in 3 positions to change exposure to the fire.
ShoppingGear Patrol

Getting Ready for Spring Cleaning? Dysons Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Just in time for spring cleaning, a bunch of Dyson's excellent cordless and upright vacuums have been marked down on its website. Known for its cutting-edge innovation in the vacuum world, Dyson has carved out a spot at the top and shows no signs of slowing down. Between its exceptional battery life, powerful suction or impressive design, there are myriad reasons to love Dyson — and a sale makes us love them even more.
LifestylePosted by
Mens Journal

The Best Coffee Brewing Gear for Every Type of Camper

To brew great coffee in the great outdoors, you don’t need to use a bunch of fancy machines, to weigh out your beans, or to meticulously time your pour. No matter how far you venture off the grid, excellent coffee is easy to make. Often, one missing piece of the camping equipment puzzle can fix a cold, bitter, or flavorless morning cup of joe. Here are the coffee-brewing goods to help you make a better batch of camp coffee, no matter how you like it—and fit for whatever type of camping crew you’re serving the essential start to any cold day outdoors.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Fancy Espresso Machines for This Beloved $50 Coffee Maker

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Waking up to the smell of coffee brewing is the easiest way to convince anyone to get out of bed. If you haven't yet experienced that pleasure, there's no better time to set up a coffee maker in the kitchen rather than have to head to a local coffee shop to grab a cup. You don't even need a fancy appliance to do so: Just look to the top-rated Black + Decker Thermal Coffee Maker—which is currently on sale at Amazon—to do all the heavy lifting.
PetsTrendHunter.com

Portable Refrigerating Pet-Food Dispensers

The PRODOGT, a portable pet food refrigerator, is the brainchild of designer Hyesung Yun. Made for on-the-go pet feeding and handy food storage, this innovative fridge preserves pet food in its fan-like rotating storage unit while doubling as a food dispenser. To load food into the center section of the...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

9 best fridge organisers for minimal food waste and maximum storage

When you open the door and throw a light on the contents of your fridge, is it a packaging free-for-all, with out-of-date cheese and forgotten jars strewn about? Make the most of your space and you’ll save time and money, not to mention cut down on food waste. Tailor your fridge organisers to your usual menus. Smelly ingredients such as fish and cheese should be top of your list to contain, and everyday essentials should all find their own storage space.Read more: 9 best refillable household products that help reduce plastic wasteNot only will organising the space help you find everything quickly...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Seamless Secret Door Systems

The Wall & Door system from Italian design studio Lualdi is made of modular panels that can be adapted to a wide variety of architectural needs. The seamless design, which showcases Lualdi's signature concealed hinges mechanism, allows the door to preserve an unobtrusive, uninterrupted look even when opened. Due to this design, the Wall & Door system is ideal for hidden walk-in closets or space partitions.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Flat-Packed Origami-Inspired Hanging Lamps

Designed by Guille Cameron, the Spinel is a modular flat-packed hanging light, suitable for tight spaces in the modern home. Its origami-inspired technology allows it to fold into itself for flat-packed transportation. When unfolded into its full shape, the Spinel is a minimal, elegant, and unique statement piece. While beautiful...
Visual Artmomtastic.com

The Best Diamond Painting Storage Containers

Diamond painting is a fun and relaxing hobby, but its many small pieces can become overwhelming as time goes on. With the help of a high-quality storage box, you can sort through these tiny stones with ease. Below, we've gathered some of the best organizational containers to solve this struggle. Read on to discover the one that's right for you.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

8 DIY Projects to Turn Old Gadgets Into Future Technology

Nowadays, it’s hard to keep up with the tech-fascinated culture and the need to constantly upgrade electronics every time a new version hits the market. Let’s face it, why waste a gadget that’s still useful? Remember, throwing it away contributes to electronic waste. If you’re still planning to chuck the...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Tabletop Cooler Accessories

The 'CoolerClips' are an aftermarket accessory for use with hard and soft coolers that will add in additional preparation space to maximize the capabilities of those spending time in outdoor spaces. The clip-like accessories can be positioned onto the sides of the cooler and will go to work providing cupholders or a small space for holding essentials or preparing snacks. This will eliminate the need to place items on the ground where they could be knocked over or become more accessible for pets or insects.