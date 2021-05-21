newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, KS

Progress noticeable at fire station construction

By Bennett Frese
marysvilleonline.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe foundation is set, the walls are up and the roof is on at Marysville Volunteer Fire Department’s new station on 20th Street across from Lakeview Sports Complex. Officials say construction should be completed by August. The firefighters don’t have a plan for transitioning from the old facilities, behind the City Building and at Fourth and Broadway, to the new station, but deputy fire chief Joe Pilsl said it will probably be a parade of trucks.

www.marysvilleonline.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Marysville, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Broadway#Construction#Fire Chief#Progress#Trucks#20th Street#Lakeview Sports Complex#August#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Dottie Coffee set as benefit for landscaping at historic depot

The Dottie Coffee, an afternoon of good coffee, conversation, live music and fun, is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. May 23 at the historic depot in Marysville. The public is invited to make reservations by Monday for the event, which will benefit the landscaping project surrounding the depot.
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Masks not mandatory, highly recommended on USD 364 grounds

Masks are no longer mandatory for anyone on Marysville public school grounds or inside school buildings, Marysville USD 364 school board decided Monday night. By a 6-0 vote, the board agreed to remove the district’s mask mandate again after hearing from two local parents at a special meeting in the innovation room in the Marysville Junior-Senior High.
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Marysville public schools reinstate mask mandate

Two COVID-19 cases and the potential for several quarantines led to Marysville public school officials reinstating the mask mandate. Masks will be mandatory starting Thursday and will be required the remainder of the school year, said Superintendent Mike Couch. The district, which lifted its mask mandate Monday, May 3, put...
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

City Council, commissioners to look into reapportionment

Reapportionment of Marysville City Council wards was a topic of discussion at the council’s April 26 meeting. Council member Todd Frye said this would be a good time to look into the matter because the 2020 Census results are to be released soon. He asked when the last time the city’s wards were reapportioned.
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Historic depot open house set this weekend

Marysville’s historic depot will put out the welcome mat this weekend with open house on Saturday and Sunday. The depot will have a large variety of railroad history displays and activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, said depot archivist Anita Welch.
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Bennett new manager of Marysville Livestock

Gregg Bennett, Otoe, Neb., is the new manager at Marysville Livestock. Bennett, who grew up in Wayne, Neb., has been in the livestock business his entire life as a cattle feeder, order buyer and had a cow-calf operation.
Marshall County, KSmarysvilleonline.net

County funds put toward Beach Boys concert

Marshall County commissioners on Monday agreed to dedicate $10,000 to help fund efforts for the upcoming Beach Boys concert at Alcove Spring Historic Park July 31. Zita Duensing, Blue Rapids, a member of Alcove Spring’s board of trustees and Marshall County Arts Cooperative’s committee organizing the concert, met with commissioners to request $7,000 for work at the park and $3,000 for marketing the event.
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Pony Up Marysville set Friday

The fifth annual Pony Up Marysville will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday with the opening of the website, www.ponyupmarysville.com, to accept donations over the following 24 hours. If people prefer to walk in their donations, they should arrive at the Helvering Community Center at 111 Elm St. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. where volunteers with Marysville Community Foundation will help. Masks and social distancing are requested.
Marshall County, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Locals show support for tourism initiative

Local tourism advocates spoke in favor of Marshall County’s inclusion in a 49-county National Heritage Area for north-central Kansas and south-central Nebraska during Monday’s county commissioners meeting. Pony Express Museum board president Charlie Weickert said the NHA program, which is administered by the National Park Service, would help the region...
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Sports complex gift an example of generosity

The 2020 Census has released its initial results, which the Advocate plans to profile in next week’s edition. What it will show about Marysville is that it stands alone, or nearly alone, statewide as a rural community that has not seen significant population loss in the last 20 years. Aside from collar communities around the state’s urban areas of Sedgwick and Johnson counties, the growth of rural towns is rare any more.