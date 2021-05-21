Progress noticeable at fire station construction
The foundation is set, the walls are up and the roof is on at Marysville Volunteer Fire Department’s new station on 20th Street across from Lakeview Sports Complex. Officials say construction should be completed by August. The firefighters don’t have a plan for transitioning from the old facilities, behind the City Building and at Fourth and Broadway, to the new station, but deputy fire chief Joe Pilsl said it will probably be a parade of trucks.www.marysvilleonline.net