SEMAC announces 2 calls for upcoming grant proposals

Sno-Isle Libraries will help grant writers learn more about their field with Introduction to Proposal Writing, an online class scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. In this class, Lori Guidry, Network Engagement Manager for Candid West, will provide an overview of how to write a standard project proposal to a foundation. Students will learn the basic elements of a proposal, the “dos” and “don’ts” of writing and submitting a proposal, and how to follow up whether the answer is yes or no.