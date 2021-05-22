newsbreak-logo
SEMAC announces 2 calls for upcoming grant proposals

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 1 day ago

The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, a nonprofit arts agency, has announced two calls for proposals. Online applications are available now. • Individual artists. The application deadline for these grants is July 1. Specific requirements for emerging artists and advancing artists are outlined on the SEMAC website. Both individual artist categories will include designations for equity artists, those individual artists who identify as members of a BIPOC, PWD, and/or LGBTQIA2+ community, and culture bearers.

