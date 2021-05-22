newsbreak-logo
Celtics announce increased capacity at TD Garden for NBA Playoffs first-round series vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Souichi Terada
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
The first time the Nets’ Kyrie Irving plays in front of Celtics fans since he left for Brooklyn will have at least a few more fans at TD Garden. The team announced Friday evening that there will be increased capacity at the arena for the playoff run, starting with Game 3, which is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday. The team didn’t announce specific plans for that game, but state guidelines would permit about 25% capacity.

