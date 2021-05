"I wasn't convinced by what the referee told me, but that's the way it is, he makes the calls", said the coach. Zinedine Zidane spoke in the Alfredo Di Stéfano press room after the clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla. The French coach said: "I don't understand anything. There was a handball by Militão, but also by Sevilla. I wasn't convinced by what the referee told me, but that's the way it is, he makes the calls. I'm a bit angry today because I need the handball rule explained to me. But that's the way it is, we're not going to change anything".