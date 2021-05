Cagliari boss Leonardo Semplici could make a number of changes to his starting line-up tonight with survival now mathematically secured. Speaking to the microphones of Sky Italia (via MilanNews), Manuele Baiocchini reported that there is an immense sense of joy among the Cagliari squad after having achieved survival. Their players were apparently in their rooms waiting for the pre-match meeting and they were watching the match between Benevento and Crotone.