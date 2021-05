According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for defender Nathan Ake in the upcoming summer transfer window. Nathan Ake, 26, joined Manchester City in a £41m deal from Bournemouth after the Cherries were relegated to the Championship last summer. Things haven’t gone according to the plan for the Netherlands international at the Etihad Stadium, as he has struggled with injury problems of his own and finds himself behind the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order.