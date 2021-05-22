Lenoir County graduation ceremonies to be held outside

Hi world! My name is Kaylin Mills and my hometown is Kinston, North Carolina. I am seventeen years old and I have a family of 8. I love to volunteer and sing at Burning bush church and 902 church on Sundays and Wednesdays. I love to experience new things, such as traveling, cooking, eating, reading and more. I enjoy working and participating in extracurricular actives such as the marching band and gospel choir at Kinston High school. Also chorus, travel club, and gaming club at Lenoir county Early college high school. Last but not least chorus at lenoir community college. I hope to major in business and I plan on joining the military and continuing my education after 2 years of being in the military. Working hard is something that I enjoy and I hope to keep the same energy as I have now because time changes you and hopefully it does but for the better.