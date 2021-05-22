newsbreak-logo
Lenoir County graduation ceremonies to be held outside

By Dave Jordan
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -High School graduation ceremonies in Lenoir County will be held outdoors as the school system responds to public health recommendations and the desire of families to see their students awarded diplomas. The outdoor ceremonies had been a longtime practice but ended due to the threat of...

Kinston, NCWITN

Kinston Police Department joins 2021 Torch Run Relay

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department has announced it will join the 2021 Carry the Flame Torch Run Relay for Special Olympics North Carolina. The run will begin at Lenoir County Community College Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. at the Caswell Developmental Center. Officers...
Kinston, NCneusenews.com

Top merit scholarships go to NL senior, host of others in LCPS’s Class of 2021

Jamir Jones-Gatling of North Lenoir High School, winner of North Carolina A&T University’s premiere undergraduate merit scholarship and one of 21 seniors in LCPS’s Class of 2021 to earn top merit scholarships awarded on the basis of academic achievement and personal qualities and valued together at more than $2.1 million. Submitted photo.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Kinston, NCneusenews.com

DMV resumes Saturday hours at 16 offices including Kinston

ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, which last week resumed regular road testing for certain drivers after a year absence, is also going to bring back Saturday hours at select driver license offices, as well as expand weekday hours at more than two dozen locations. Starting May...
Kinston, NCWITN

Wood Ducks to no longer require masks, 100 percent capacity

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Effective immediately, the Down East Wood Ducks will no longer require face coverings to be worn at historic Grainger Stadium. The team will also increase its seating capacity to 100 percent. The Woodies posted this message to social media Friday afternoon following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement...
Kinston, NCneusenews.com

Coming together at Neuse Regional Libraries

Neuse Regional Libraries have made it a priority to offer programming that is as diverse as the communities we serve, and in partnership with the City of Kinston and the Lenoir County Government, we are thrilled to invite everyone to our “Coming Together: A Community Celebration” series! It is so important, now more than ever, to honor humanity’s resilience and join one another in the spirit of unity, compassion, and understanding.
Lenoir County, NCneusenews.com

LCPS going to SEA this summer for learning, fun

In mid-June, Lenoir County Public Schools will launch a six-week in-person summer learning program designed to address the instructional, emotional and creative needs of K-12 students who’ve seen their school days dramatically altered – and, in some cases, upended – by the coronavirus pandemic. LCPS’s Summer Enrichment Academy, or SEA,...
Kinston, NCneusenews.com

Announcing the winners of the BBQ Fest on the Neuse

The Kinston BBQ Fest kicked off last night with cook teams from all over competing for the title of BBQ Fest on the Neuse Cook Team winners for 2021. Both the first and second place winners of the product quality were women. The first place product quality winning cook team...
Kinston, NCWITN

Lenoir County Early College High School - Kaylin Mills

Hi world! My name is Kaylin Mills and my hometown is Kinston, North Carolina. I am seventeen years old and I have a family of 8. I love to volunteer and sing at Burning bush church and 902 church on Sundays and Wednesdays. I love to experience new things, such as traveling, cooking, eating, reading and more. I enjoy working and participating in extracurricular actives such as the marching band and gospel choir at Kinston High school. Also chorus, travel club, and gaming club at Lenoir county Early college high school. Last but not least chorus at lenoir community college. I hope to major in business and I plan on joining the military and continuing my education after 2 years of being in the military. Working hard is something that I enjoy and I hope to keep the same energy as I have now because time changes you and hopefully it does but for the better.
Kinston, NCneusenews.com

Sorority celebrates 108th Founders Day

The Kinston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated recently celebrated the Sorority’s 108th Founders Day. The chapter’s theme for the event, “Deltas Can Do Virtually Anything”, was illustrated as planned with a day filled with inspirational speech and spoken word, fun and games, and pictorial show via Zoom. SAFE in Lenoir County was selected as the community outreach.
Kinston, NCneusenews.com

George Whitfield book launch held at Parrott Academy

A book launch event for Covering All the Bases: George Whitfield’s Extraordinary Life in Baseball was held at Ellis Simon Gymnasium on Parrott Academy’s campus May 3rd. The just-released book was authored by Bethany Bradsher, a Greenville journalist and writer known for numerous North Carolina sports books including Coaching Third about ECU baseball coach Keith LeClair and The Classic about the Dixie Classic basketball tournament.
Kinston, NCWITN

Kinston High School - Kahlia Hargett

My name is Kahlia Hargett I am currently a senior at Kinston High School, ranked in the top ten percent of my class with a 3.7 GPA. My school activities include the Kinston High Anchor Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Ameri-Corps, and the Student Athlete Summer Institute. I am also member of the Church of Faith & Deliverance where I serve on the Media Ministry Team and work part time as a cashier at the local Food Lion. I have been an active member of the KHS girls’ varsity basketball team for the past four years. My goals after graduation is to, attend a 4-year university to major in nursing and obtain my degree as a CRNA- Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. While in college I plan to enroll in the ROTC Program to become a commissioned officer for the US Air Force upon graduation.