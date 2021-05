CLOVIS — A Clovis woman has been arrested on charges in connection to a Sunday drive-by shooting on Aspen Street. Elizabeth Holt, 35, was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center Monday on charges of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and felon possession of a firearm or destructive device. She is currently held there without bond on a pretrial detention hold, with the matter to be heard this week in district court.