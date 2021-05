SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Tribe of Indians is offering cash incentives to members who get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Spokane Tribal Business Council is offering $100 to member who receive any of the three available vaccines. If you received the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine your card must reflect you have had both doses. To receive the reward, members will need to provide a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card and they must fill out an application available here.