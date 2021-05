Deluge Hose Company #1 of the Newark Fire Department honored two of their members for achieving 65 years of service. Earl Fagner and Ed Greco both became members back in 1955. This is when the fire station was connected to the police station and city hall on East Union Street, just to the east of the current Pontillo’s Pizzeria. At that time, only Deluge Hose and Excelsior Hook & Ladder ran out of that station, with the Arcadia Hose running out of East Newark, and New York Central Hose running out of the North ward on North Main Street.