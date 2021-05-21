DPS increasing patrol units ahead of Memorial Day

At last nights city council meeting the Myrtle Beach Police Department announced patrolling and traffic changes for Memorial Day weekend. 300 extra officers will be coming in from other departments to assist the MBPD and there will be officers patrolling every 3 to 4 blocks along Ocean Boulevard. While the previously used traffic loop will not be in effect, the boulevard will be barricaded and become a one way route from 29th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South starting Friday May 28th at 6 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol will have a specialized team along Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway to help with traffic. A sidewalk ordinance will also be in effect on Ocean Boulevard. An interactive map is available at mdwtrafficmap.com.