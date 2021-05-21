newsbreak-logo
DPS increasing patrol units ahead of Memorial Day

By KRGV Staff
KRGV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Department of Public Safety announced they’re increasing patrols ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. "If you're going to be drinking and driving, it’s your risk. You will get stopped and you will get arrested for that so make sure you have a designated driver,” DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo said. “Don’t be speeding. Buckle up, be a defensive and driver and keep in mind DPS is working aggressively to make sure we make it back home safe. Your life is important to us so our troopers will be working diligently."

