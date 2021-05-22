newsbreak-logo
Prep baseball: Stangs edged by Warriors in series opener

By Jason Turner sports writer
Herald-Journal
 1 day ago

A strong pitching performance from Braydon Schiess wasn’t quite enough for the Mustangs to extend their winning streak to six. Snow Canyon was able to capitalize on a couple of pitches in the dirt in the bottom of the second and that proved to be the difference in a 3-1 victory over Mountain Crest in Game 1 of the 4A state baseball championship series on a windy and sometimes rainy Friday at Salt Lake Community College’s Cate Field.

