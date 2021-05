NASCAR XFINITY Series — Pit Boss 250. KEVIN HARVICK, No. 5 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang — HOW WAS YOUR DAY TODAY? “The racetrack was fun. I didn’t do a good job. I got bounced around on that last restart, so I had to bounce my way back up through there and just got too far behind, so I took a second-place car and finished fourth with it, but these guys put in a lot of extra work on our Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang to come and get all those laps and it’ll pay off. Whether it’s wet or dry I feel way more comfortable than when we started.”