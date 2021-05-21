Deported Mother Of Army Officer Allowed To Reunite With Family

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Ana Paredas had been waiting seven years to hold her daughter Melissa, whom she left in Guatemala as 3-year-old as she sought work in the U.S. Now 10, Melissa began her 2,500-mile journey from Guatemala in February to join her mother. She went through Mexico, then took a dangerous raft trip across the Rio Grande into Texas. Next, Melissa spent a few weeks in a government-contracted group home before she was able to travel to California to live with Paredes and her two older siblings. Melissa is one of 50,000 unaccompanied migrant children who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border over the last six months. The New York Times.