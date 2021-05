For the first time in a long time the fishing opener is not on Mother’s Day. One wants to write to the D. N. R. and say, Was that so hard? But putting all of that pettiness aside, it is an honor to write about our moms and what they meant to us. My wife is gone now, along with all of the mothers in my life. Hers and mine. But she was alive long enough to influence my life and my children’s life and her grandchildren. She was the steady hand in our house. The one who charted the way for all of us. I see her feminine influence today in my daughters and granddaughters, now mothers of their own. We were all so richer to have known her.