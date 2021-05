On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade explained why he thinks President Biden has a “lose-lose” record so far on foreign policy. “I think it’s a lose-lose so far. Look at what he’s doing. He’s left the tariffs in place with China. With Russia, he’s supposed to be tougher. OK, I’m going to send a few diplomats home, they matched it. He sanctioned a few oligarchs, they matched it. Look at what Iran’s doing in the Persian Gulf. China’s given us a hassle, berating us in Alaska. And then you have this, there’s 17 states affected by this natural gas pipeline. So I’m not saying that they called up and say let’s how we screw with America today. But there’s a subtle consultation.”