newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How I Met Your Mother creators regret the Monica Lewinsky jokes they wrote for David Letterman on The Late Show

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In response to Lewinsky tweeting an UberFacts tweet asking "What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?," former Letterman writer Carter Bays tweeted: "Back in the 90s, as a writer for Letterman, I was an active contributor to the Make Jokes About Monica Lewinsky Industrial Complex. It's one of my biggest regrets. What a (queen) she's turned out to be." His writing partner Craig Thomas "seconded" Bays' comment.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Carter Bays
Person
Monica Lewinsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Show#How I Met Your Mother#Queen#Uberfacts#Uberfacts#Jokes#Regret
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTime Out Global

Here's what we know about the How I Met Your Mother spin-off

That's right, seven years on we're officially getting a spin-off series of "legen-dary" sitcom How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM). There's been a couple pilots and other attempts at a spin-off in the past, but this time it's been officially confirmed – and by none other than Hilary Duff, who will star in the show. The series will be called How I Met Your Father, will tie in to the same world as Ted's. It'll also contain a lot of the classic features of the original, such as being flashback-heavy and using narrative voice-overs.
CelebritiesPosted by
KOOL 101.7

David Letterman’s Most Memorable Late-Night Moments

David Letterman reinvented himself with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which premiered on Netflix in January 2018. Bushy beard, minimalist set, exclusively high-profile guests, deep conversations — riveting stuff, but a much more mature style than the concoction of absurdity and snark that defined his innovative TV work from the '80s and '90s.
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

How I Met Your Father With Hillary Duff Finally Gets the Green Light From Hulu!

Seven years after it’s predecessor wrapped up its 9 season run (to mixed reviews), How I Met Your Father is finally coming to TV via Hulu. The streaming platform has ordered 10 episodes of the show that was first floated in 2014 as a spin-off from the extremely popular How I Met Your Mother. The pilot for How I Met Your Dad was never aired and never will, but How I Met Your Father is set to air…sometime.
CelebritiesPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Cher Called David Letterman an ‘A—hole’ on National TV

It’s not easy to get Cher on your show. Just ask David Letterman, who asked her to appear on his late night talk show as a guest for four years and, by Cher’s account paid a $28,000 hotel bill to seal the deal. The reason she kept turning the appearance down? She thought he was an asshole. She didn’t just think it, she said it right to his face during her debut appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman on May 22, 1986.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

How I Met Your Mother ending was teased in the very first season

The ending of How I Met Your Mother was hinted at with a huge clue in the very first season of the hit US sitcom.Starting in 2005, the series followed Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) who, in the year 2030, recounts to his son and daughter the events that led him to meet their mother. It’s revealed before the end of the show that the mother of Ted’s children is a character named Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti), who it is explained died in 2024.The big twist comes with the reveal that Ted ends up with his friend and former...
U.S. PoliticsPopculture

Monica Lewinsky Epic Twitter Response References Bill Clinton Scandal

Monica Lewinsky's Twitter response to a viral prompt on the platform Friday offered a look back at the Bill Clinton sex scandal and applause from fans. Lewinsky's affair with former President Bill Clinton in 1995 as a White House intern was non-stop scandal in the day, but today she tackles her infamous notoriety with humor as a way to combat cyberbullying. That strategy served her well when Friday's UberFacts Twitter poll asked reflected on a questionb from earlier in the week referring to the 1990s.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Monica Lewinsky Embraces Her Past — By Mocking Herself On Social Media

Twenty-three years ago, Monica Lewinsky was vilified and unmercifully mocked around the world. At the time Lewinsky was an ambitious intern working at the White House under then-president Bill Clinton. But a scandalous affair with the soon-to-be impeached president turned Lewinsky's life into a living nightmare. Article continues below advertisement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Robert Smigel defends Chris Farley's classic SNL Chippendales sketch against accusations it fueled his destructive behavior

Former SNL writer Smigel discussed the 1990 sketch featuring Farley and Patrick Swayze on The Howard Stern Show. Smigel told Stern that the sketch is misunderstood. "I was in a debate about it with some people who wrote Chris Farley's book, which was everyone weighing in on Chris' life and what happened to him," Smigel said. "And I think someone in the book said, 'That sketch was the first step in killing him,' because it was like he had no respect for himself by doing that sketch." Smigel pointed out that Farley was "incredibly nimble" and actually a great dancer. "In a way, it was a very empowering sketch, and I think that is what people felt the first time they watched it," he said.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff on Why "Lizzie McGuire" Didn't Work

Now we know that a lot of How I Met Your Mother fans are cautiously optimistic about the news of Hulu giving a ten-episode, straight-to-series order for the spinoff How I Met Your Father with Hilary Duff (Younger) set to star. And it's great to see Duff and Hulu back to being BFFs again. So we almost feel kinda weird asking this but… so what really did happen with the whole "Lizzie McGuire' reboot debacle? Over the course of last year, a creative tug-of-war between Duff and Disney+/Hulu took place- with Duff looking to have the reboot go with a more modern take on Hulu while "The Mouse" apparently wasn't looking to have any part of that. In December 2020, Duff would confirm that the project was officially dead and we were left wondering if there was any bad blood stemming from it. Apparently not based on her casting in HIMYF– but that didn't keep SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show from asking Duff for some clarity on where it all fell apart.
TV & VideosThe Tribune-Democrat

Bill Eggert | The demise of late-night talk shows?

As I get older, I find I’m watching fewer late-night talk shows on TV. Jay Leno was shoved aside for Jimmy Fallon. David Letterman became a cranky bitter old man and Craig Ferguson – who probably was the best of the bunch – decided to quit the talk-show game after 10 years. Now we find out that Conan O’Brien is leaving next month. The new guy out there, James Corden, is not bad in his car karaoke and has been a hit with viewers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert recalls to Lisa Kudrow auditioning for a Friends guest role

“I got called in, auditioned on the set and everything like that. Not with anybody, with a casting director or something," The Late Show host told Kudrow on last night's show. "Basically, if I got it they would have pushed me in a room and I would have started working with you guys...And... I didn’t get it...I didn’t get it. I didn’t get it,” he added. “I’m sure you would have remembered working with a Stephen Colbert. And, boy, did I need a gig at the time. Boy.” ALSO: Some Friends fans are even more ticked off by James Corden's appearance in the reunion after watching the trailer.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

David Alan Grier: I turned down the chance to become an SNL cast member after I hosted the show

“NBC came and they offered me a spot on SNL. This was after In Living Color," said Grier, who hosted Saturday Night Live in 1995 and 1997, in an interview with The Last Laugh podcast. "They said, will you join the cast? But for me, it was like, when you’re the host, you call all the shots. So I said, I can’t be in front of the cast and then six months later I’m behind the cast. Like, ‘Isn’t that the dude that was hosting like nine months ago?’ Also, after doing In Living Color, I wanted to do a different kind of show. So I didn’t do it, but I still go and see people on SNL and visit and Lorne (Michaels) and those guys are so gracious. I remember after my first time hosting, Lorne called me in his office and he said, ‘David, I want you to think of SNL like your second home. It’s a lot like our relationship that we had with Steve Martin or Tom Hanks. Inside my brain’s exploding. And after that, I never heard from Lorne.”
TV & VideosEssence

7 Television Shows You Didn't Know Paul Mooney Wrote For

The comedian passed away today at 79. We are sad to report that actor and comedy writer Paul Mooney passed away today from a heart attack. He was 79 years old. Often referred to as “The Godfather of Comedy,” Mooney was most famous for his work with fellow comedian Richard Pryor. The two met in 1968 and remained close friends until Pryor’s death in 2005. Together they worked on material that often focused on racism when it was not popular to do so. “Everyone has finally caught up with me,” Mooney said to the Washington Post in 2012. “When I did it, it wasn’t popular. I was considered a trouble maker. Now they all caught up with me. Now it’s the popular thing. Hollywood is acting like that was the first time we heard this.”