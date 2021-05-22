How I Met Your Mother creators regret the Monica Lewinsky jokes they wrote for David Letterman on The Late Show
In response to Lewinsky tweeting an UberFacts tweet asking "What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?," former Letterman writer Carter Bays tweeted: "Back in the 90s, as a writer for Letterman, I was an active contributor to the Make Jokes About Monica Lewinsky Industrial Complex. It's one of my biggest regrets. What a (queen) she's turned out to be." His writing partner Craig Thomas "seconded" Bays' comment.www.primetimer.com