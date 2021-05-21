newsbreak-logo
Trinidad Government Seeks Extension of State of Emergency

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trinidad and Tobago government is expected to use its majority in the Parliament on Monday as it seeks a three-month extension of the state of emergency (SOE) imposed on May 15. The government needs just a simple majority in the Lower house to approve the measure that also includes...

