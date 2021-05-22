newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roeland Park, KS

Lifeguard shortage forces Roeland Park to reduce pool hours

By Sydnie Holzfaster
fox4kc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROELAND PARK, Kan. — A lifeguard shortage throughout the Kansas City metro has forced city leaders to scale back hours at the Roeland Park Aquatic Center. “We’ve made a lot of progress in the last couple weeks. The council’s decision to raise the pay rate and offer those incentives I think has gotten a lot of people to apply,” Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tony Nichols said. “We’re up to 22 lifeguards. With that amount of staffing we’re going to open on an abbreviated schedule.”

fox4kc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Roeland Park, KS
Government
City
Roeland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Hot Food#Parks And Recreation#The Aquatic Center#Pool#Swim Lessons#City Crews#Staffing#Kan#City Leaders#Masks#Incentives#Concessions#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TrafficKCTV 5

Wrecks and spinouts across the metro

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Police and road crews have responded to numerous accidents this morning as heavy rain and lightning enveloped the Kansas City area. At one point around 10:45, KCTV5 was able to observe at least eight crashes involving local drivers. Stay tuned to KCTV5 for updates or check...
Jackson County, MOKMBC.com

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: KCMO, Jackson County and Clay counties strip mask orders

The Kansas City metro area continues to reopen as more and more of the population gets the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday the state has 311,338 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 5,029 deaths since the outbreak started. Overall, the state said 39.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Missouri Statekcur.org

Missouri Lawmakers Approve Reforms To Controversial Clean Energy Loan Program

A legislative measure that would add consumer protections and oversight to programs that make high-interest “clean energy” loans in Missouri will go to the governor for his signature, after the state House on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to pass it. A ProPublica investigation found the programs disproportionately burden borrowers in predominantly Black neighborhoods.