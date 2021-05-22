Lifeguard shortage forces Roeland Park to reduce pool hours
ROELAND PARK, Kan. — A lifeguard shortage throughout the Kansas City metro has forced city leaders to scale back hours at the Roeland Park Aquatic Center. “We’ve made a lot of progress in the last couple weeks. The council’s decision to raise the pay rate and offer those incentives I think has gotten a lot of people to apply,” Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tony Nichols said. “We’re up to 22 lifeguards. With that amount of staffing we’re going to open on an abbreviated schedule.”fox4kc.com