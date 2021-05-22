newsbreak-logo
Sirens: Pedestrian Hit By Train; Breaking Into Penny Playground Bathroom; Assault

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article• A vehicle prowl was reported in the 100 block of Virginia Drive at approximately 1:15 p.m. on May 19. • A vehicle prowl reported in the 700 block of South Tower Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on May 20 is under investigation. Criminal Trespass. • A subject was arrested in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Chehalis, WAChronicle

Charges Issued Against Alleged Driver in Penny Playground Hit-and-Run

The alleged driver of the vehicle that caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to Penny Playground, 23-year-old Juan F. Cozar, was officially referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on driving under the influence and hit-and-run charges after the Chehalis Police Department received toxicology test results earlier this week. Cozar...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Centralia, WAPosted by
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Centralia Man Charged for Allegedly Assaulting and Threatening to Kill Woman

A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree assault and harassment, threat to kill, after he allegedly attacked a victim on Sunday. Sloan Dee Schoffstall is accused of repeatedly striking the victim and threatening to “gut her like a pig” while “waving a knife around,” according to court documents. He additionally took both the victim’s and another person’s phones “to prevent them from calling 911.”
Centralia, WAPosted by
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

No One Injured in Attic Fire in Centralia

All occupants were safely evacuated from a single family residence on Melody Court in Centralia that caught fire around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Crews with Riverside Fire Authority and the Chehalis Fire Department responded and found the fire in the attic, according to a Riverside press release. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further.
Centralia, WAThe Daily World

Kiwanis to pay $6 million to former Centralia boys home residents

Seven former residents of Centralia’s shuttered Kiwanis Vocational Home will benefit from a $6 million settlement with service club Kiwanis International, whose local boys home was frought with dozens of reports of physical and sexual abuse. The settlement was reached late Friday, according to the plaintiff’s lawyer, and is the...